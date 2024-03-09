North Carolina vs. Duke College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 5.5 and the total at 150.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday evening’s North Carolina vs. Duke matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

693 North Carolina Tar Heels (+5.5) at 694 Duke Blue Devils (-5.5); o/u 150.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Duke: Public Bettors Only Leaning Badgers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Davis goes for 22 Points in Win

R.J. Davis contributed 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday’s 84-51 victory over Notre Dame. Davis continues to score at a high rate for UNC. Even though the team secured a dominant 33-point victory over the Fighting Irish, that didn’t stop him from making his presence felt in the scoring column. Davis seems set to enter the ACC Tournament on a tear, as he’s scored 20 or more points in three of his last five appearances.

Roach Nets 21 Points in win vs. N.C. State

Jeremy Roach produced 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT). He finished with four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday’s 79-64 win over North Carolina State. Roach led the Blue Devils in scoring in this win over NC State. This was the seventh time he scored in double digits out of Duke’s last eight. His role as a valuable contributor on offense is set, and he’ll aim to end the regular season on a strong note against UNC on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

The under is 8-1 in Blue Devils last 9 overall

Under is 6-0 in Blue Devils last 6 home games

The under is 17-4 in Tar Heels last 21 road games

Under is 8-1 in Tar Heels last 9 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

North Carolina vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Take Duke. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games overall. They are also 9-0 against the number in their last nine games when favored and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games as a home favorite. On the other side, the Tar Heels are just 1-6-1 against the spread in their last eight games as a road underdog. They are 1-3-1 against the number in their last five road games. Finally, UNC is 2-5-1 at the betting window in their last eight games coming off a win.

North Carolina vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -5.5