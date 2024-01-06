Close Menu
    North Carolina vs. Clemson NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    North Carolina vs. Clemson

    The Clemson Tigers will host the North Carolina Tarheels from Littlejohn Coliseum at 12:00 ET on Saturday. Clemson is listed as 3.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 158.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our North Carolina vs. Clemson prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    611 North Carolina Tarheels (+3.5) at 612 Clemson Tigers (-3.5); o/u 158.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

    North Carolina vs. Clemson Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Clemson when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    North Carolina Tarheels Notes

    North Carolina improved to 10-3 after beating Pittsburgh 70-57 on Jan 2nd. Armando Bacot recorded a double-double in the win scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 boards. UNC will remain on the road, as they make to trip to Clemson to face to face the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

    Clemson Tigers Notes

    Clemson dropped their second game of the season to the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Joe Girard led the Tigers with 18 points on 6/14 from the floor. Clemson will look to clean things up on the defensive end as they allowed Miami to score 95 points in the loss.

    Clemson is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 home games.

    North Carolina is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 road games.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

    North Carolina vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

    UNC looks to win their fourth straight contest, while Clemson looks to get back in the win column after dropping to Miami.

    Give me the Tarheels. The Heels didn’t look great at Pittsburgh last game out and definitely didn’t shoot the ball well, however they still grabbed a fairly comfortable road victory. UNC has played tough competition this year and have shown they can compete and just about beat any team in the country. The Tarheels are the better team here, they cover, if not win outright from Littlejohn.

    North Carolina vs. Clemson College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina +3.5

