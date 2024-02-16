New Mexico vs. San Diego State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

Will the Aztecs cover as a 5.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet in Friday night’s New Mexico vs. San Diego State matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

895 New Mexico Lobos (+5.5) at 896 San Diego State Aztecs (-5.5); o/u 152.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 16, 2024

Chaifetz Arena, Saints Louis, MO

TV: FS1

New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Public Bettors Leaning Aztecs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing San Diego State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington’s Shooting Struggles Continue

Tru Washington ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 15 minutes during Tuesday’s 83-82 win over Nevada. Washington has been going through a shooting slump as of late, averaging just 3 points per game on just under 28 percent shooting across his last four contests. Despite his recent struggles, the 6-foot-4 freshman leads the Lobos in scoring off the bench with 8.0 points per game. He’ll look to add value off the bench and bounce back from his poor shooting performances Friday when New Mexico takes on San Diego State.

LeDee Dominant in Bounce-Back Win

Jaedon LeDee produced 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday’s 71-55 win over Colorado State. LeDee took matters into his own hands after San Diego State went into half trailing by 14 points, as he dropped 22 second-half points and doubled Colorado State’s total second-half point total (11 points) in an jaw-dropping comeback. The 6-foot-9 senior leads the Mountain West in points (20.3 per game) while also adding 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game through 24 games. LeDee will look to add to his Mountain West Player of the Year campaign as San Diego State takes on New Mexico on Friday.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State CBB Betting Trends

Under is 6-2 in Aztecs last 8 home games

Over is 4-0 in Lobos last 4 overall

Under is 6-2 in Aztecs last 8 games as a home favorite

Over is 15-5-1 in Lobos last 21 road games

New Mexico vs. San Diego State CBB Prediction:

Take San Diego State. The Aztecs are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 home games versus a team with a winning road record, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a home favorite and are 7-1 at the betting window in their last eight home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of greater than .600. On the other side, the Lobos are 1-3-1 against the spread in their last five games as a road underdog, are 4-10 against the number in their last 14 games on a Friday and are 1-3-2 at the betting window in their last six games as an underdog.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State College Hoops Prediction: SAN DIEGO STATE -5.5