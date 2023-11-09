New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New Mexico Lobos will head out to Moraga to meet the Saint Mary’s Gaels in non-conference action this Thursday from on ESPN+. Will the Gaels cover as 6.5-point favorites or will the Lobos come through as road underdogs? Keep reading for our New Mexico vs Saint Mary’s prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Mexico Lobos (+6.5) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (-6.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wintrust Arena, Morago , CA

New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Atlantic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Mexico Lobos Notes

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 15 points on 5/10 shooting, with five assists in the season opening victory over Texas Southern. The son of former Heat & Hornets swingman Money Mash broke thru in Albuquerque last year, and he’s in a strong position to follow that effort up this Winter. The Miami native averaged 18.8 ppg last season after coming over from Minnesota, and he’ll look to pin a signature win for New Mexico here against Saint Mary’s.

Saint Mary’s Gaels Notes

Aidan Mahaney opened his season with a 15-point outing in the win over CSU Stanislaus, on 7/12 shooting with five assists. The 6’3 sophomore will move into a bigger role with longtime guards Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson no longer on the roster, and he may just fall in line as the next strong guard to come from the Gaels. Mahaney averaged 13.4 ppg last Winter, and he’ll look to take things here in the 2023-24 season.

New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Betting Trends

UNM is 1-0 against the spread, with a 0-1 o/u record.

STM is 0-0 ATS, with an 0-0 over/under record.

New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

Saint Mary’s features a lot of new faces, and while they should still be a force in West Coast Conference this season, it means there’s a chance they lean more on their defensive prowess here in their real test. The Gaels are known for smothering opponents and dominating the clock, and if they gain hold of a lead in the second half, this may wind up being a grind-it-out affair. I like Saint Mary’s winning on their home floor, but the Under brings a bit more security here.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: UNDER 142.5