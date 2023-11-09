    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    The New Mexico Lobos will head out to Moraga to meet the Saint Mary’s Gaels in non-conference action this Thursday from on ESPN+. Will the Gaels cover as 6.5-point favorites or will the Lobos come through as road underdogs? Keep reading for our New Mexico vs Saint Mary’s prediction. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New Mexico Lobos  (+6.5) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (-6.5); o/u 142.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Wintrust Arena, Morago , CA

    New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Florida Atlantic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New Mexico Lobos Notes

    Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 15 points on 5/10 shooting, with five assists in the season opening victory over Texas Southern. The son of former Heat & Hornets swingman Money Mash broke thru in Albuquerque last year, and he’s in a strong position to follow that effort up this Winter. The Miami native averaged 18.8 ppg last season after coming over from Minnesota, and he’ll look to pin a signature win for New Mexico here against Saint Mary’s.  

    Saint Mary’s Gaels Notes

    Aidan Mahaney opened his season with a 15-point outing in the win over CSU Stanislaus, on 7/12 shooting with five assists. The 6’3 sophomore will move into a bigger role with longtime guards Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson no longer on the roster, and he may just fall in line as the next strong guard to come from the Gaels. Mahaney averaged 13.4 ppg last Winter, and he’ll look to take things here in the 2023-24 season. 

    New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Betting Trends

    UNM is 1-0 against the spread, with a 0-1 o/u record.

    STM is 0-0 ATS, with an 0-0 over/under record.

    New Mexico vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

    Saint Mary’s features a lot of new faces, and while they should still be a force in West Coast Conference this season, it means there’s a chance they lean more on their defensive prowess here in their real test. The Gaels are known for smothering opponents and dominating the clock, and if they gain hold of a lead in the second half, this may wind up being a grind-it-out affair. I like Saint Mary’s winning on their home floor, but the Under brings a bit more security here. 

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: UNDER 142.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com