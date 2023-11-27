    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    New Hampshire vs. UConn NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    New Hampshire vs. UConn

    The UConn Huskies will host the New Hampshire Wildcats from the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at 7:00 ET on Monday night. The Huskies are listed as 31.5-home point favorites and the total is at 148.5 points what is the smart play from Connecticut? Keep reading for our New Hampshire vs. UConn prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    306627 New Hampshire Wildcats (+31.5) at 306628 UConn Huskies (-31.5); o/u 148.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

    Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

    New Hampshire vs. UConn Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing New Hampshire when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New Hampshire Wildcats Notes

    New Hampshire moved to 4-2 after their 83-80 win versus Fairfield last Friday. Naim Miller led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points in the victory on 7/15 from the field. New Hampshire will travel to face the top-5 UConn Huskies on Monday.

    UConn Huskies Notes

    Uconn remained perfect after their 90-60 win versus Manhattan on Friday. Tristen Newton recorded a triple-double in the victory, recording 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. The Huskies will look to continue to roll as they face New Hampshire Monday night.

    New Hampshire is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    UConn is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

    New Hampshire vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

    New Hampshire picked up a narrow win versus Fairfield, while UConn defeated by Manhattan by 30 points last time out.

    Back New Hampshire here. The Wildcats have a legit talent with Clarence Daniels. He is a great two-way player, who could easily be playing in a Power 5 conference. Daniels is averaging nearly 21 ppg and 9 boards per game through six contests. Furthermore, for New Hampshire they have been solid knocking down the long ball making nearly 10 a game as a team. Let’s hope the Wildcats continue to shoot the three ball well and UConn is more concerned about their matchup versus the Kansas Jayhawks later in the week than the game at hand. Back the Wildcats as the massive dog in this one.

    New Hampshire vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: New Hampshire +31.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com