New Hampshire vs. UConn NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The UConn Huskies will host the New Hampshire Wildcats from the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion at 7:00 ET on Monday night. The Huskies are listed as 31.5-home point favorites and the total is at 148.5 points what is the smart play from Connecticut? Keep reading for our New Hampshire vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306627 New Hampshire Wildcats (+31.5) at 306628 UConn Huskies (-31.5); o/u 148.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 27, 2023

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

New Hampshire vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing New Hampshire when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Hampshire Wildcats Notes

New Hampshire moved to 4-2 after their 83-80 win versus Fairfield last Friday. Naim Miller led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points in the victory on 7/15 from the field. New Hampshire will travel to face the top-5 UConn Huskies on Monday.

UConn Huskies Notes

Uconn remained perfect after their 90-60 win versus Manhattan on Friday. Tristen Newton recorded a triple-double in the victory, recording 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. The Huskies will look to continue to roll as they face New Hampshire Monday night.

New Hampshire vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

New Hampshire is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

UConn is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

New Hampshire vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

New Hampshire picked up a narrow win versus Fairfield, while UConn defeated by Manhattan by 30 points last time out.

Back New Hampshire here. The Wildcats have a legit talent with Clarence Daniels. He is a great two-way player, who could easily be playing in a Power 5 conference. Daniels is averaging nearly 21 ppg and 9 boards per game through six contests. Furthermore, for New Hampshire they have been solid knocking down the long ball making nearly 10 a game as a team. Let’s hope the Wildcats continue to shoot the three ball well and UConn is more concerned about their matchup versus the Kansas Jayhawks later in the week than the game at hand. Back the Wildcats as the massive dog in this one.

New Hampshire vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: New Hampshire +31.5