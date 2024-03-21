Nevada vs. Dayton NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Even though the Wolf Pack are the higher seed, they’re the favorites in Thursday’s Nevada vs. Dayton matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET. Will the Wolf Pack cover or are the Flyers the better bet today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

753 Nevada Wolf Pack (-1.5) vs. 754 Dayton Flyers (+1.5); o/u 136.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lak City, UT

TV: TBS

Nevada vs. Dayton: Public Bettors Backing Wolf Pack

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

McIntosh Expected to be Game-Time Decision

Hunter McIntosh (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision for No. 10 Nevada’s game Thursday against No. 7 Dayton, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Nevada’s head coach was previously quoted as saying that he was hopeful McIntosh would be healthy for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and that hope still has a chance to turn out well Thursday. McIntosh’s absence during this year’s Mountain West Conference tourney resulted in a quick elimination for the Wolf Pack. The team missed his all-around play, which he had demonstrated successfully in his last five games, all Nevada wins.

Holmes Named A-10 Co-Player of the Year

DaRon Holmes was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year on Tuesday, according to the conference’s website. Holmes averaged 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds during the Atlantic 10’s 2023-24 regular season, both rates being best and second-best in their categories respectively. He was also named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, showing a level of two-way excellence rarely seen in the conference. Holmes is only the A-10’s fifth player named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year across a single season.

Nevada vs. Dayton CBB Betting Trends

Over is 6-1-1 in Flyers last 8 overall

Under is 5-1 in Flyers last 6 NCAA Tournament games

Over is 6-0 in Wolf Pack last 6 overall

Over is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a favorite

Nevada vs. Dayton CBB Prediction:

Take Nevada. The Wolf Pack are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games overall, are 18-7 against the number in their last 25 neutral site games and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the Flyers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

Nevada vs. Dayton College Hoops Prediction: NEVADA WOLF PACK -1.5