Nebraska vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Nebraska heads to Madison to face #21 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at 2:15 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can the Badgers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nebraska vs. Wisconsin prediction.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 12-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-5 ATS this season.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 10-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-6 ATS this season.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Matchup & Betting Odds

663 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+6.5) at 664 Wisconsin Badgers (-6.5); o/u 143.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga was tremendous in his team’s huge 86-70 home win over Indiana on Wednesday night. In that game, the senior from Nagoya, Japan poured in a season-high 28 points while hitting 9 of 15 shots from the field, 4 of 10 attempts from deep, and 6 of 7 shots from the charity stripe. Tominaga is leading the Cornhuskers in scoring this season with 14.0 points per game.

Huskers guard Brice Williams also had a good game on Wednesday. The 6’7” junior recorded 15 points, 6 rebounds, and a team-high 4 steals to help spur his team to the crucial home victory.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl played extremely well in his team’s 83-72 home win over Iowa on Tuesday. In that contest, the 6’9” senior logged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. He shot 11 of 13 from the free throw line and made 4 of 6 shots from the floor in the win.

Badgers forward Steven Crowl notched a double-double in his club’s win over the Hawkeyes earlier this week. The 7-foot big man from Eagan, Minnesota scored 14 points and snagged 13 rebounds in 33 minutes of action on Tuesday.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Nebraska is 4-7 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

The Cornhuskers are 4-9 ATS as road underdogs since the start of last season.

Nebraska is 11-13 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The Cornhuskers are 10-18 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the beginning of last season.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Nebraska is one of those teams that is completely different at home. The Huskers are 4-11 ATS in road games since the start of last season, compared to 16-10 ATS at home in that same span. This game will be played in Madison, where Wisconsin will have a decided home-court advantage. The Badgers have an average scoring margin of +14.4 points per game at the Kohl Center this season, while Nebraska lost their only Big Ten road game this season by double digits, a 76-65 defeat at Minnesota.

There’s also the potential for a letdown here as Nebraska is coming off of a big win over Indiana, and they might have a hard time getting back up for this game. For all of those reasons, I like the Badgers to win and cover the number at home on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS -6.5