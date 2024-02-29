Nebraska vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Big Ten rivals clash in Columbus in Thursday night’s Nebraska vs. Ohio State matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET. With the Buckeyes laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 145.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

763 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+3.5) at 764 Ohio State Buckeyes (-3.5); o/u 145.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Backing Buckeyes

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Ohio State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gary Dominant in Win vs. Minnesota

Juwan Gary finished Sunday’s 73-55 win over Minnesota with 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes. Gary cashed 7-of-13 attempts from the field, closing with 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists during Sunday’s rout of Minnesota. The 6-foot-6 junior has been on a roll for the Cornhuskers, averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, one assist and one steal across Nebraska’s last three outings. Gary and the Cornhuskers will look to stay on track during Thursday’s matchup with Ohio State.

Bonner Hits Game-Winning Shot vs. Michigan State

Dale Bonner contributed six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday’s 60-57 win over Michigan State. Bonner hit a game-winning 24-foot three-pointer in the closing seconds of Sunday’s win over Michigan State, closing with six points, an assist and a steal in the contest. The 6-foot-2 senior has appeared in all 28 games this season, averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals on 18.5 minutes per game. Bonner, who was the unlikely hero against the Spartans, will look to stay on track during Thursday’s game against Nebraska.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Over is 9-4 in Buckeyes last 13 home games

The over is 8-3 in Buckeyes last 11 games following a straight up win

Over is 26-10 in Cornhuskers last 36 overall

The over is 6-1 in Cornhuskers last 7 games as a road underdog

Nebraska vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Take Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall, are 4-0 against the number in their last four games coming off a win and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games following an ATS win. On the other side, the Buckeyes are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600, 1-4 against the number in their last five games coming off a win and are 3-10 at the betting window in their last 13 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS +3.5