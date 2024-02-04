Close Menu
    Nebraska vs. Illinois NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Nebraska vs. Illinois

    The Illinois Fighting Illini will host Nebraska from the State Farm Center at 6:30 ET Sunday evening. Nebraska is listed as 9.5-point favorites, and the total is at 154.5 points what is the best bet from Champaign? Keep reading for our Nebraska vs. Illinois prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    857 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+9.5) at 858 Illinois Fighting Illini (-9.5); o/u 154.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2023

    State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

    Nebraska vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Nebraska Cornhuskers Notes

    Nebraska improved to 16-6 on the season after their overtime victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday night. The Cornhuskers rallied from 16 points down at the halftime break to force OT and ultimately claim a big-time home victory. C.J. Wilcher was excellent in the win scoring 22 points on 7/10 from the floor.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

    Illinois moved to 16-5 after defeating Ohio State 87-75 on January 30th. Terrence Shannon and Marcus Domask each scored 23 points in the victory. The Illini will look to keep it rolling as they host Nebraska on Sunday.

    Nebraska is 13-8 ATS this season.

    Illinois is 11-8-2 ATS on the year

    The total has gone over in 15 of 22 games for the Cornhuskers.

    Nebraska vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

    Nebraska looks for consecutive wins, while Illinois looks for their third straight win.

    Take Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were overmatched early versus Wisconsin the other night; however, this team has a lot of fight in them. They have enough playmakers this season to hang with the talent of Illinois. I expect them to see carry their momentum off the Wisconsin win into Champaign. Expect a close game.

    Nebraska vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Nebraska +9.5

