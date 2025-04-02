Nebraska vs. Georgetown CBC Prediction: Will game turn into a high-scoring affair?

​The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face the Georgetown Hoyas in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM Eastern Time (8:30 PM Central Time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Nebraska vs. Georgetown matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers (-7) at Georgetown Hoyas (+7); o/u 152.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1

Nebraska vs. Georgetown Public Betting: Bettors Backing Boise

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Georgetown when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

How to Watch

Television: The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), and Allison Williams (sideline reporter) on the call.

Radio: Nebraska fans can tune into the Huskers Radio Network, featuring Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen. Coverage begins an hour before tipoff and is available on stations like KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington. ​

Team Overviews

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska enters the matchup with an 18-14 record. In their first-round game, they overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Arizona State 86-78. Senior guard Brice Williams led the charge with 30 points, marking his fourth 30-point game of the season.

Georgetown Hoyas: The Hoyas hold an 18-15 record. They secured their spot in the quarterfinals with a thrilling 85-82 victory over Washington State. Freshman guard Malik Mack delivered a standout performance, scoring a career-high 37 points, including eight three-pointers.

Key Players to Watch

Nebraska: Brice Williams leads the team with an average of 20.3 points per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 88.6% from the free-throw line. Forward Juwan Gary also plays a pivotal role, contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

Georgetown: Alongside Mack’s impressive freshman season, forward Micah Peavy averages 17.2 points per game with a 48.1% field goal percentage. Center Thomas Sorber is dominant on the boards, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game.

Statistical Comparison

Nebraska averages 75.7 points per game, shooting 45.5% from the field, and grabs 35.1 rebounds per game. Georgetown averages 72.1 points per game with a 44.4% field goal percentage and secures 35.4 rebounds per game.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, Nebraska is favored by 7 points, with an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Historical Context

This game marks the first-ever meeting between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Georgetown Hoyas. ​

Implications

The winner will advance to the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown, bringing them closer to securing the tournament title in its inaugural year.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown CBC Prediction:

Take the over. In the Cornhuskers’ last 10 games overall, the over is 6-4. The over has been even more profitable at 7-3.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown CBC Prediction: OVER 152.5