Nebraska Omaha vs. St. John’s Prediction: Red Storm laying too many points?

​The St. John’s Red Storm (29-4) will face the Omaha Mavericks (22-12) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. PT) at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Nebraska Omaha vs. St. John’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Nebraska Omaha Mavericks (+18.5) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (-18.5); o/u 148

9:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

TV: CBS

Nebraska Omaha vs. St. John’s Public Betting: Bettors Love Red Storm

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing St. John’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the West Region. The Red Storm clinched the Big East Conference title, showcasing a strong defense under Coach Rick Pitino. Key player Zuby Ejiofor has been instrumental, contributing significantly on both ends of the court. St. John’s is favored by 19.5 points in this matchup.

Omaha Mavericks

Omaha, the Summit League champions, secured their NCAA Tournament berth with a 22-12 record. Under Coach Chris Crutchfield, the Mavericks have shown resilience, winning 18 of their last 21 games. Star forward Marquel Sutton leads the team with 19.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, earning Summit League Player of the Year honors.

Matchup Overview

This game features a significant seeding disparity, with St. John’s entering as the No. 2 seed and Omaha as the No. 15 seed. Analysts predict a decisive victory for St. John’s, with projected scores around 83-63. The Red Storm’s robust defense and scoring depth are expected to challenge Omaha’s resilience. ​

Key Factors

St. John’s Defense: The Red Storm’s ability to disrupt Omaha’s offense will be crucial in establishing control early in the game.​

Omaha’s Resilience: The Mavericks’ recent form and Sutton’s leadership will be vital in attempting to close the gap against a higher-seeded opponent.​

Coaching Experience: Coach Pitino’s extensive tournament experience may provide St. John’s with strategic advantages in high-pressure moments.

Nebraska Omaha vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the points with the Mavericks at Bovada.lv. This Red Storm team is outstanding. They earned the No. 2 seed in their region with their excellent defensive and tenacious, relentless play. That said, if they get the wrong referee crew in the tournament, they’re going to find themselves in a tighter games than they expect. Plus, the Mavericks are 8-2 straight up, covering in seven of those games in the process. In fact, Nebraska Omaha enters play on a six-game winning streak both straight up and against the spread.

Nebraska Omaha vs. St. John’s Hoops Prediction: NEOM MAVERICKS +18.5