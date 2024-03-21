NC State vs. Texas Tech NCAA Tournament Prediction

The NC State Wolfpack will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the NCAA tournament from PPG Paints Arena at 9:40 ET on Thursday night. The Wolfpack are listed as 5.0-point underdogs, and the total is at 145.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Texas Tech prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

733 NC State Wolfpack (+5.0) at 734 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-5.0); o/u 145.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

NC State vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing NC State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

NC State Wolfpack Notes

NC State knocked off North Carolina to capture the ACC tournament in Washington last Saturday. DJ Horne was excellent, scoring 29 points on 9/15 from the floor. The Wolfpack will look to carry their momentum from the ACC tournament into Pittsburgh as they face the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Notes

Texas Tech lost to Houston in semifinals of the Big 12 tournament on March 15th. It was an ugly second half for the Red Raiders as they were outscored 50-30 after the break. Encouraging news for Texas Tech is center Warren Washington is expected to return against the Wolfpack after missing an extended period of time with a foot injury.

NC State vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Trends

NC State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Texas Tech is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wolfpack

NC State vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

Take the over. Texas Tech can light it up from downtown and I’m not sure anyone can slow down Horne and Burns at the moment for the Wolfpack. Both of these teams averaged over 75 ppg during the regular season and with two great point guards in DJ Horne and Pop Isaacs there should be no shortage of points in this one.

NC State vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Prediction: Over 145.5