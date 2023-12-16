Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    NC State vs. Tennessee

    Unranked NC State and #12 Tennessee both head to San Antonio to face each other on Saturday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Volunteers cover the 9.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Tennessee prediction.

    The NC State Wolfpack are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5 ATS this season.

    The Tennessee Volunteers are 7-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5-1 ATS this season.

    NC State vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

    711 NC State Wolfpack (+9.5) vs. 712 Tennessee Volunteers (-9.5); o/u 148.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

    Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    NC State vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

    NC State guard DJ Horne was exceptional in his team’s 81-67 home win over UT-Martin on Tuesday night. In that game, the Arizona State transfer recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 7 of 12 from the field, 6 of 10 from long range, and converted both of his free throw attempts to help the Wolfpack secure the win. 

    Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. was also solid in his team’s victory on Tuesday. The 6’9” senior had 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal. Burns is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game this season.

    Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

    Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo went off in his team’s 74-56 home win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. In that contest, the junior from Durham, NC recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He was efficient from the field, sinking 10 of 16 field goal attempts, and wasn’t bad at the free throw line either as he converted 8 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. Aidoo was the only Tennessee player to score in double figures on Tuesday, and he ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game this season. 

    NC State is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Tennessee.

    Tennessee is 5-8 ATS in neutral site games since the start of last season.

    NC State is 5-3-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.

    Tennessee is 2-3-1 ATS after a win this season.

    NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    These two teams are actually pretty even, despite Tennessee’s #12 ranking. The Volunteers are 41st in the country with an average scoring margin of +11.1 points per game while the Wolfpack are 44th in the nation with an average scoring margin of +10.4 points per game. NC State is actually shooting better from the field (45.5%) than Tennessee (43.9%) this season. It’s no surprise then that the Wolfpack are averaging 80.3 points per game while Tennessee is scoring an average of 78.1 points per game on the season. Both teams have three guards and a forward averaging at least 10 points per game this year, and both teams are allowing opponents to score 67+ points per game on the campaign. In this neutral site showdown between nearly even teams, I’m taking the Wolfpack and the points in San Antonio on Saturday night.

    NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction: NC STATE WOLFPACK +9.5  

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com