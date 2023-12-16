NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked NC State and #12 Tennessee both head to San Antonio to face each other on Saturday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Volunteers cover the 9.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Tennessee prediction.

The NC State Wolfpack are 7-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5 ATS this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 7-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5-1 ATS this season.

NC State vs. Tennessee Matchup & Betting Odds

711 NC State Wolfpack (+9.5) vs. 712 Tennessee Volunteers (-9.5); o/u 148.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

NC State Wolfpack Game Notes

NC State guard DJ Horne was exceptional in his team’s 81-67 home win over UT-Martin on Tuesday night. In that game, the Arizona State transfer recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 7 of 12 from the field, 6 of 10 from long range, and converted both of his free throw attempts to help the Wolfpack secure the win.

Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. was also solid in his team’s victory on Tuesday. The 6’9” senior had 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal. Burns is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game this season.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo went off in his team’s 74-56 home win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday. In that contest, the junior from Durham, NC recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. He was efficient from the field, sinking 10 of 16 field goal attempts, and wasn’t bad at the free throw line either as he converted 8 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe. Aidoo was the only Tennessee player to score in double figures on Tuesday, and he ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game this season.

NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

NC State is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Tennessee.

Tennessee is 5-8 ATS in neutral site games since the start of last season.

NC State is 5-3-2 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.

Tennessee is 2-3-1 ATS after a win this season.

NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

These two teams are actually pretty even, despite Tennessee’s #12 ranking. The Volunteers are 41st in the country with an average scoring margin of +11.1 points per game while the Wolfpack are 44th in the nation with an average scoring margin of +10.4 points per game. NC State is actually shooting better from the field (45.5%) than Tennessee (43.9%) this season. It’s no surprise then that the Wolfpack are averaging 80.3 points per game while Tennessee is scoring an average of 78.1 points per game on the season. Both teams have three guards and a forward averaging at least 10 points per game this year, and both teams are allowing opponents to score 67+ points per game on the campaign. In this neutral site showdown between nearly even teams, I’m taking the Wolfpack and the points in San Antonio on Saturday night.

NC State vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction: NC STATE WOLFPACK +9.5