NC State vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Final 4 Prediction

The NC State Wolfpack will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Final 4 of the NCAA tournament from State Farm Stadium at 6:09 ET on Saturday night. The Boilermakers are listed as 9.0-point favorites, and the total is at 146.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

673 NC State Wolfpack (+9.0) at 674 Purdue Boilermakers (-9.0); o/u 146.5

6:09 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

NC State vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing NC State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

NC State Wolfpack Notes

The Wolfpack’s outstanding run continues, after they defeated Duke 76-64 to advance to the final four. DJ Burns was outstanding in the victory scoring 29 points on 13/19 floor. The Wolfpack now face the #1 overall seed, the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue advanced to the final four after a win against Tennessee in the elite 8. The Boilermakers fell behind by double-digits, before a late run in the 1st half. Zach Edey was unstoppable scoring 40 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against the Vols.

NC State vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

NC State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Purdue is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for the Boilermakers.

NC State vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Give me Purdue. NC State continues to play with house money during this amazing tournament run. They are fun to watch and continue to surpass every expectation. Unfortunately, for the Wolfpack they now have to face Zach Edey and Boilermaker team that is playing their best basketball of the season. Purdue has made it clear of their gameplan give Edey a touch nearly every time down the floor and they have shown this tournament it is basically unstoppable. For NC State to cover they are going to have to hope Edey gets in early foul trouble, or Purdue just can’t make an outside shot. If the Boilermakers play a decent game, I believe they win this game by double-digits.

NC State vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Purdue -9