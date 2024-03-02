Close Menu
    NC State vs. North Carolina NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    NC State vs. North Carolina

    The North Carolina Tarheels will host the NC State Wolfpack from the Dean E. Smith Center at 4:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Heels are listed as 10.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 153 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our NC State vs. North Carolina prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    691 NC State Wolfpack (+10.5) at 692 North Carolina Tarheels (-10.5); o/u 153

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

    Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

    NC State vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing NC State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    NC State Wolfpack Notes

    NC State dropped to 17-11 after losing to Florida State 90-83 on Tuesday. Jayden Taylor led the Wolfpack with 24 points off the bench. The Wolfpack defense will need to be much better if they want any chance of knocking off the Tarheels on Saturday.

    North Carolina Tarheels Notes

    North Carolina moved to 22-6 after beating Miami 75-71 on February 26th. RJ Davis scored a career high 42 points on 14/22 from the floor. The Tarheels look for their fourth straight victory as they host the Wolfpack.

    NC State is 2-2-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    North Carolina is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels.

    NC State vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

    NC State looks to get back in the win column, while North Carolina looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

    Take the Over. NC State has issues defensively, allowing over 70 points in each of their last five games. While the Wolfpack have struggled defensively, offensively they have have been good scoring 80+ in 2 of their last there contests. I expect this game to have a lot of possessions and not many defensive stops as both offensives are clicking. Over is the play.  

    NC State vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: Over 153

