NC State vs. North Carolina ACC Tourn. Betting Odds & Prediction

The NC State Wolfpack will face the North Carolina Tarheels in the finals of ACC tournament from the Capital One Arena at 8:30 ET on Saturday evening. The Tarheels are listed as 10.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our NC State vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

633 NC State Wolfpack (+10.0) at 634 North Carolina Tarheels (-10.0); o/u 144.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

NC State vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

NC State Wolfpack Notes

NC State knocked off Virginia in overtime last night to advance to the finals. Michael O’Connell was the hero banking in a three at the buzzer to force overtime. The Wolfpack look to secure their automatic bid as they face UNC in the finals.

North Carolina Tarheels Notes

North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 72-65 in the first semi-final game yesterday. RJ Davis led UNC with 25 points on 8/18 from the floor. A week after winning the ACC regular season title, the Heels will look to become the ACC tournament champions on Saturday night from DC.

NC State vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

NC State is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

North Carolina is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tarheels

NC State vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Give me the Tarheels. The Wolfpacks miracle tournament run ends here and I don’t expect this game to be close. NC State will be playing there fifth game in as many days and fatigue is going to be a factor. North Carolina is defending at a high level and offensively they can attack in a number of ways. This game may stay close in the first half, but in the end UNC will pull away to win by this game by double digits.

NC State vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: North Carolina -10