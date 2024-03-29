NC State vs. Marquette NCAA Tournament Prediction

The NC State Wolfpack will face the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the American Airlines Arena at 7:09 ET on Friday night. The Golden Eagles are listed as 6.5-point favorites, and the total is at 151 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our NC State vs. Marquette prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

643 NC State Wolfpack (+6.5) at 644 Marquette Golden Eagles (-6.5); o/u 151

7:09 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

NC State vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing NC State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

NC State Wolfpack Notes

NC State held on in overtime to defeat Oakland to advance to the Sweet 16. DJ Burns recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the overtime victory. The Wolfpack look to continue their tournament run against Marquette.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette advanced to the Sweet 16 after a win against Colorado in the round of 32. The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead, however struggled late before finishing strong. Tyler Kolek was excellent against Colorado scoring 21 points and dishing out 11 assists in 40 minutes of action.

NC State vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

NC State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Marquette is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 games for the Golden Eagles

NC State vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

Take Marquette. Tyler Kolek is playing at a different level right now he is scoring and setting up his teammates for great looks. This is a veteran team who will be able to contain DJ Burns and take advantage of him of him on the defensive end. This a bad matchup for the Wolfpack. Marquette rolls.

NC State vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: Marquette -6.5