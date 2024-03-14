Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    NC State vs. Duke ACC Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

    Anthony Rome
    N.C. State vs. Duke

    The ACC Tournament continues on Thursday night when the Blue Devils host the Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Blue Devils cover as a 10.5-point favorite? Or are the Wolfpack the better bet in tonight’s N.C. State vs. Duke matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    731 N.C. State Wolfpack (+10.5) vs. 732 Duke Blue Devils (-10.5); o/u 149.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

    TV: ESPN

    NC State vs. Duke: Public Bettors Nearly Split

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Taylor comes close to Double-Double

    Jayden Taylor amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday’s 94-85 win over Louisville.

    Taylor struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but other than that, he delivered a solid performance on both ends of the court, including grabbing eight rebounds. Taylor should play a prominent role when the Wolfpack take on Syracuse on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

    Proctor Scores 14 Points in loss to UNC

    Tyrese Proctor ended Saturday’s 84-79 loss to North Carolina with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

    The Blue Devils lost to the Tar Heels by a small margin, but Proctor had a strong showing overall and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. Proctor struggled with consistency at times, but he still ended the regular season with averages of 10.6 points, 3.7 assists and 0.7 steals per game while operating a somewhat secondary role on offense for Duke.

    Over is 7-3 in Wolfpack last 10 overall

    Over is 6-1 in Wolfpack last 7 games following a straight up win

    Under is 7-0 in Wolfpack last 7 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game

    Over is 7-4 in Wolfpack last 11 neutral site games as an underdog

    NC State vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    Take N.C. State. The Blue Devils are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games when their opponent has a road winning streak of three or more. They’re also just 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 games when their opponent outscores their opponents by more than 250 points (total) on the season, which N.C. State has accomplished. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, are a perfect 5-0 at the betting window in their last four games when listed as an underdog of between 7 and 12.5 points.

    NC State vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: N.C. STATE WOLFPACK +10.5

