    NCAAB Articles

    N.C. State vs. Syracuse ACC Tournament Odds & Predictions

    N.C. State vs. Syracuse

    The N.C. State vs. Syracuse second round matchup will tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, as the ACC tournament continues from Washington, D.C. Will the Orange cover as a slight favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    649 N.C. State Wolfpack (+1.5) vs. 650 Syracuse Orange (-1.5); o/u 151.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

    N.C. State vs. Syracuse: Public Bettors Laying Points with Orange

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Syracuse when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Morsell Scores 25 Despite Shooting Woes

    Casey Morsell racked up 25 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday’s 94-85 win over Louisville. Morsell had a rough outing from the field, but the fact that he nailed his 13 shots from the charity stripe certainly helped his cause here. The Wolfpack now moves to the next round of the ACC Tournament, where they’ll take on Syracuse on Wednesday.

    Mintz Extends Streak in Loss to Clemson

    Judah Mintz totaled 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday’s 90-75 loss to Clemson. Mintz delivered another impressive showing Tuesday, and even though efficiency has been lacking at times, it’s worth noting that Mintz has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last four appearances. Firmly entrenched as Syracuse’s main offensive weapon, Mintz will head into the ACC Tournament averaging 18.7 points per game for the Orange, an uptick over the 16.3 points per game he averaged as a freshman.

    Wolfpack are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Orange are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

    Wolfpack are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 neutral site games

    Orange are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games following a straight up loss

    N.C. State vs. Syracuse CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 5-0 in the Orange’s last five games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games following an ATS loss and is 19-7-1 in their last 27 neutral site games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Wolfpack’s last six games following a win, is 7-2 in their last nine games overall and is 4-0 in their last neutral site games.

    N.C. State vs. Syracuse College Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5

