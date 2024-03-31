N.C. State vs. Duke Elite Eight Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite falling to the Wolfpack in the ACC tournament, the Blue Devils are still laying 6.5 points in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup at 5:05 p.m. ET. Does the Wolfpack have another upset in them today? Or will the Blue Devils punch their ticket to the Final Four with a victory and a cover in this N.C. State vs. Duke matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

657 N.C. State Wolfpack (+6.5) vs. 658 Duke Blue Devils (-6.5); o/u 142.5

5:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

N.C. State vs. Duke: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing N.C. State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Horne goes for 19 points in Upset

DJ Horne produced 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday’s 67-58 victory over Marquette. Horne was one of the leading scorers for NC State in this game, and he should continue to play a prominent role on offense for a Wolfpack team that has found a way to sneak into the Elite Eight. It remains to be seen which team the Wolfpack will face Sunday, but Morsell should continue to see a decent role with an on-the-rise Wolfpack team.

Roach goes off in second half vs. Houston

Jeremy Roach finished Friday’s 54-51 win over Houston with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes. Roach went scoreless in the first half and had a rough time dealing with Jamal Shead, but he took over once Shead left the game with an ankle injury, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half and playing a pivotal role in Duke advancing to the Elite Eight. Roach is averaging 14.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

N.C. State vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Under is 14-3 in Blue Devils last 17 overall

Under is 5-0 in Blue Devils last 5 NCAA Tournament games

Over is 8-3 in Wolfpack last 11 games following a ATS win

Over is 24-8 in Wolfpack last 32 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

N.C. State vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Take Duke. The Blue Devils are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, are 11-2 against the number in their last 13 games as a favorite and have covered in six out of their last eight NCAA Tournament games when favored. Duke is also 8-2 at the betting window in its last 10 games coming off a win, is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 neutral site games and is 4-1 against the number in their last five NCAA Tournament games.

N.C. State vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -6.5