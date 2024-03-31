Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    N.C. State vs. Duke Elite Eight Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    N.C. State vs. Duke

    Despite falling to the Wolfpack in the ACC tournament, the Blue Devils are still laying 6.5 points in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup at 5:05 p.m. ET. Does the Wolfpack have another upset in them today? Or will the Blue Devils punch their ticket to the Final Four with a victory and a cover in this N.C. State vs. Duke matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    657 N.C. State Wolfpack (+6.5) vs. 658 Duke Blue Devils (-6.5); o/u 142.5

    5:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    N.C. State vs. Duke: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing N.C. State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Horne goes for 19 points in Upset

    DJ Horne produced 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday’s 67-58 victory over Marquette. Horne was one of the leading scorers for NC State in this game, and he should continue to play a prominent role on offense for a Wolfpack team that has found a way to sneak into the Elite Eight. It remains to be seen which team the Wolfpack will face Sunday, but Morsell should continue to see a decent role with an on-the-rise Wolfpack team.

    Roach goes off in second half vs. Houston

    Jeremy Roach finished Friday’s 54-51 win over Houston with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes. Roach went scoreless in the first half and had a rough time dealing with Jamal Shead, but he took over once Shead left the game with an ankle injury, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half and playing a pivotal role in Duke advancing to the Elite Eight. Roach is averaging 14.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

    Under is 14-3 in Blue Devils last 17 overall

    Under is 5-0 in Blue Devils last 5 NCAA Tournament games

    Over is 8-3 in Wolfpack last 11 games following a ATS win

    Over is 24-8 in Wolfpack last 32 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

    N.C. State vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    Take Duke. The Blue Devils are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, are 11-2 against the number in their last 13 games as a favorite and have covered in six out of their last eight NCAA Tournament games when favored. Duke is also 8-2 at the betting window in its last 10 games coming off a win, is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 neutral site games and is 4-1 against the number in their last five NCAA Tournament games.

    N.C. State vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -6.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com