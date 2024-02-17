N.C. State vs. Clemson College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Tigers cover as a 7.5-point home favorite against the Wolfpack in Saturday night’s N.C. State vs. Clemson matchup? Or is there a better bet for tonight’s ACC clash at 7:45 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

769 N.C. State Wolfpack (+7.5) at 770 Clemson Tigers (-7.5); o/u 146.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

TV: CW Network

N.C. State vs. Clemson: Bettors Leaning Towards Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing N.C. State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Diarra Double-Doubles off Bench vs. Wake Forest

Mohamed Diarra closed with 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 83-79 loss to Wake Forest. Diarra was perfect from the field, but he did more than just score in this loss to Wake Forest, as he also posted a double-double — his first of the season. Diarra needs to be more consistent as a scorer, and while his fantasy appeal is limited, he is a valuable defensive presence for the Wolfpack. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in six different games this season.

Hunter Goes for Season-High 20 Points vs. Miami

Chase Hunter had 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday’s 77-60 win over Miami (FL). The Tigers delivered one of their best performances of the season Wednesday against Miami, and Hunter was at the center of it due to his solid scoring performance. The 20-point haul was a season-high mark for Hunter, who’s averaging 11.9 points per game this season. It’s the second consecutive year he’s averaging double-digit points as a full-time starter.

N.C. State vs. Clemson CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Tigers last 5 games as a favorite

Over is 10-1 in Wolfpack last 11 Saturday games

Under is 5-2 in Tigers last 7 overall

Under is 13-5 in Wolfpack last 18 games as an underdog

N.C. State vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

Take Clemson. The Tigers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 8-2 against the number in their last 10 games played on a Saturday and are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games when playing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the Wolfpack are just 12-32 against the spread in their last 44 games played on a Saturday, are 16-33-2 at the betting window in their last 51 games following an ATS win and are 1-3-1 against the number in their last five road games.

N.C. State vs. Clemson College Hoops Prediction: CLEMSON TIGERS -7.5