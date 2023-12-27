Morgan State vs. Virginia NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers will host the Morgan State Bears from John Paul Jones Arena at 7:00 ET Wednesday night. Virginia is listed as 26.0-point favorites, and the total is at 132.0 points, what is the smart play from Charlottesville? Keep reading for our Morgan State vs. Virginia prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306511 Morgan State Bears (+26.0) at 306512 Virginia Cavaliers (-26.0); o/u 132.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Morgan State vs. Virginia Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Morgan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Morgan State Bears Notes

Morgan State dropped to 4-10 on the year after their latest loss to undefeated James Madison on December 22nd. The Bears lost by a score of 89-75 last Friday night, Will Thomas scored 20 points on 7/15 from the floor to led Morgan State in scoring.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia lost their latest game to Memphis on December 19th by a score of 77-54. The Cavaliers dropped out of the AP top 25 with the blowout loss. Not much went right for UVA in the defeat, however Reece Beekman had a decent game scoring 13 points.

Morgan State vs. Virginia CBB Betting Trends

Morgan State is 3-1-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Virginia is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cavaliers.

Morgan State vs. Virginia CBB Prediction:

Both teams will look to bounce back from losses as they meet in Charlottesville on Wednesday night.

Take Morgan State here. The Bears played a very good James Madison team tough last game out and have competed in some games where they were just clearly overmatched. UVA is typically not a team that will blow opponents out as they like to play at a slow pace and are not great offensively. If Morgan State can avoid long scoring droughts, they should be able to stay within the big number.

Morgan State vs. Virginia College Hoops Prediction: Morgan State +26.0