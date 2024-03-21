Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Morehead State vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Morehead State vs. Illinois

    Is 11.5 too many points to lay in Thursday’s Morehead State vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament matchup at 3:10 p.m. ET? Or will the Fighting Illini roll the Eagles in today’s first-round contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    743 Morehead State Eagles (+11.5) vs. 744 Illinois Fighting Illini (-11.5); o/u 147.5

    3:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

    TV: truTV

    Morehead State vs. Illinois: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Minix Leads the Way for Eagles

    Riley Minix is the 2023-24 OVC Player of the Year, making it back-to-back league Player of the Year honors for the program after Mark Freeman won it last year. Heranks third in the nation in field goals made with 263. Minix is shooting to become the first Eagle since OVC Player of the Year Ricky Minard in 2002-03 to average 20+ for a season. Minix enters the NCAA ranked 8th in the nation with 706 total points ad 23rd with 20.8 per game.

    Minix has 19 double-doubles for the season. It’s the most double-doubles in a year since Johni Broome’s 22 in 2021-22. Minix posted 10 consecutive double-doubles from Feb. 3-March 7 – tying the program’s modern era record held by Kenneth Faried for consecutive double-doubles. He has scored 706 points this season, the third best season in program history. Only three players ever – Dan Swartz (828 in 1955-56), Brett Roberts (815 in 1991-92) and Granville Williams (705 in 1960-61) – had scored 700+ points in a season at MSU.

    Minix has 2,754 career collegiate points to go along with 1,380 career rebounds. He is one of four current Eagles (along with Kalil Thomas, Jordan Lathon, Mark Freeman [not active this year]) to have at least 1,000 career collegiate points.

    Domask Dominant for Illinois in Big Ten Title Game

    Marcus Domask closed Sunday’s 93-87 win over Wisconsin with 26 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes. Domask was nearly unstoppable during Sunday’s win over the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the contest. The 6-foot-6 guard started in all 34 games this season, averaging 16 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 34.4 minutes per game. With his ability to score at will and size at the guard position, Domask poses a mismatch nightmare for most opposing teams.

    Under is 21-4-1 in Fighting Illini last 26 NCAA Tournament games

    Over is 22-5 in Fighting Illini last 27 overall

    Under is 4-1 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog

    Under is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games following an ATS win

    Morehead State vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

    Take Morehead State. The Eagles are 17-8-1 against the spread in their last 26 games overall, are 6-2 against the number in their last eight neutral site games and are 9-4 at the betting window in their last 13 games coming off an ATS win. On the other side, the Fighting Illini are winless in their last four NCAA Tournament games and are 1-4 against the number in their last five games following an ATS win.

    Morehead State vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: MOREHEAD STATE +11.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com