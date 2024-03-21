Morehead State vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament Prediction

Is 11.5 too many points to lay in Thursday’s Morehead State vs. Illinois NCAA Tournament matchup at 3:10 p.m. ET? Or will the Fighting Illini roll the Eagles in today’s first-round contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

743 Morehead State Eagles (+11.5) vs. 744 Illinois Fighting Illini (-11.5); o/u 147.5

3:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: truTV

Morehead State vs. Illinois: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minix Leads the Way for Eagles

Riley Minix is the 2023-24 OVC Player of the Year, making it back-to-back league Player of the Year honors for the program after Mark Freeman won it last year. Heranks third in the nation in field goals made with 263. Minix is shooting to become the first Eagle since OVC Player of the Year Ricky Minard in 2002-03 to average 20+ for a season. Minix enters the NCAA ranked 8th in the nation with 706 total points ad 23rd with 20.8 per game.

Minix has 19 double-doubles for the season. It’s the most double-doubles in a year since Johni Broome’s 22 in 2021-22. Minix posted 10 consecutive double-doubles from Feb. 3-March 7 – tying the program’s modern era record held by Kenneth Faried for consecutive double-doubles. He has scored 706 points this season, the third best season in program history. Only three players ever – Dan Swartz (828 in 1955-56), Brett Roberts (815 in 1991-92) and Granville Williams (705 in 1960-61) – had scored 700+ points in a season at MSU.

Minix has 2,754 career collegiate points to go along with 1,380 career rebounds. He is one of four current Eagles (along with Kalil Thomas, Jordan Lathon, Mark Freeman [not active this year]) to have at least 1,000 career collegiate points.

Domask Dominant for Illinois in Big Ten Title Game

Marcus Domask closed Sunday’s 93-87 win over Wisconsin with 26 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes. Domask was nearly unstoppable during Sunday’s win over the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship game, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the contest. The 6-foot-6 guard started in all 34 games this season, averaging 16 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 34.4 minutes per game. With his ability to score at will and size at the guard position, Domask poses a mismatch nightmare for most opposing teams.

Morehead State vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Under is 21-4-1 in Fighting Illini last 26 NCAA Tournament games

Over is 22-5 in Fighting Illini last 27 overall

Under is 4-1 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog

Under is 5-1 in Eagles last 6 games following an ATS win

Morehead State vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Take Morehead State. The Eagles are 17-8-1 against the spread in their last 26 games overall, are 6-2 against the number in their last eight neutral site games and are 9-4 at the betting window in their last 13 games coming off an ATS win. On the other side, the Fighting Illini are winless in their last four NCAA Tournament games and are 1-4 against the number in their last five games following an ATS win.

Morehead State vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: MOREHEAD STATE +11.5