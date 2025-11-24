Monday CBB Best Bets Nov 24: Can St. John’s cover against Iowa St.?

Last Updated on November 24, 2025 12:36 am by Alex Becker

LAS VEGAS — Number 24 Kansas faces Notre Dame and #14 St. John’s takes on #16 Iowa State in Las Vegas on Monday night. Number 13 Gonzaga squares off with #11 Alabama in Sin City as well. I’ll pick all 3 games for Monday’s CBB Best Bets on November 24, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Monday, November 24

CBB Best Bets Nov 24: Pick #1 — Notre Dame vs. #24 Kansas (3:30 PM ET on TNT)

Current Odds: Notre Dame +4.5 (-105) / Kansas -4.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: I think Kansas has a lot of value in this matchup. A lot of that is due to how bad Notre Dame has been against the number over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Fighting Irish are 12-14-1 ATS in non-conference games and 8-11 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

Conversely, Kansas is 6-4 ATS when playing with the rest advantage and 7-4 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season. On what I think is a soft line (despite Darryn Peterson being out), I’m backing the Jayhawks here.

Pick: KANSAS JAYHAWKS -4.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 24: Pick #2 — #14 St. John’s vs. #16 Iowa State (4:30 PM ET on truTV)

Current Odds: St. John’s +2.5 (-105) / Iowa State -2.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: Rick Pitino is still the head coach of St. John’s at 73 years old. Since he’s gotten to Queens, he’s been money. Since 2023 (the year Pitino became the head coach), St. John’s is 9-5-1 ATS as an underdog, 8-4 ATS against ranked opponents, and 16-11 ATS in non-conference games.

Additionally, the Johnnies are 3-1 ATS this season, and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Red Storm in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Pick: ST. JOHN’S RED STORM +2.5

CBB Best Bets Nov 24: Pick #3 — #13 Gonzaga vs. #11 Alabama (9:30 PM ET on TNT)

Current Odds: Gonzaga -3.5 (-115) / Alabama +3.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: This game will be played in the MGM Garden Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the third of three games in this article being played in the Silver City. I like Alabama and the points here.

The Crimson Tide are 7-3 ATS as an underdog and 6-5 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of last season. What’s more, Alabama is 13-8 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 7-4 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2024 season. There might be some value in the Alabama money line, but I’ll take the Tide and the points here just to be safe.

Pick: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +3.5

