Missouri vs. Kentucky Prediction: Are Wildcats Overvalued?

SEC rivals will square off at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night when the Wildcats host the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET. Is 12.5 too much to lay with the ‘Cats in this Missouri vs. Kentucky matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

627 Missouri Tigers (+12.5) at 628 Kentucky Wildcats (-12.5); o/u 161.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, NY

Missouri vs. Kentucky: Bettors Love ‘Cats on Tuesday

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Missouri’s Lewis Strong in Loss to Illinois

Curt Lewis ended Friday’s 97-73 loss to Illinois with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes. The junior reached a season-high eight points in Friday’s loss to Illinois. Lewis is averaging just 1.9 points this season but was able to shoot 50 percent from the field in the loss. Expect the guard to continue to have a bench role for Mizzou.

Reeves Stays Hot for Kentucky in SEC Opener

Antonio Reeves closed Saturday’s 87-85 win over Florida with 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 27 minutes. Reeves continues to be the primary offensive catalyst for the Wildcats as the calendar turns over to 2024 and conference play begins. Despite a deep and talented team, Reeves has attempted at least 15 field goals in each of the last three games, averaging an impressive 25.3 ppg over that span. The fifth-year senior may not provide much in terms of ancillary categories, but his scoring is more than enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar.

Missouri vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Over is 20-7 in Wildcats last 27 overall

Over is 22-7 in Wildcats last 29 games as a favorite

Under is 7-3 in Tigers last 10 games as a favorite

Under is 12-5 in Tigers last 17 overall

Missouri vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Take Kentucky. The Wildcats have covered in five straight games overall and in five out of their last six home games. They’re also 5-1 against the number in their last six games as a favorite and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games as a home favorite.

On the other side, the Tigers are just 4-11 at the betting window in their last 13 games as a favorite and are 2-7 against the number in their last nine games following an ATS loss.

Missouri vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: KENTUCKY WILDCATS -12.5