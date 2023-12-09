Missouri vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Missouri Tigers from Allen Fieldhouse at 5:15 ET Saturday evening. The Jayhawks are listed as 13.0-point favorites, and the total is at 145.5 points what is the best bet from Lawrence? Keep reading for our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

689 Missouri Tigers (+13.0) at 690 Kansas Jayhawks (-13.0); o/u 145.5

5:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Missouri vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Missouri Tigers Notes

The Tigers picked up a non-conference win versus the Wichita State Shockers last Sunday. Missouri defeated the Shockers by a score of 82-72. Sean East led the Tigers with 22 points on 6/13 from the floor, while also dishing out 9 assists. Missouri will look to extend their winning streak to five games as they prepare to take on the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas improved to 8-1 after their 88-69 victory versus Kansas City on Tuesday night. Kevin McCullar scored 25 points on an efficient 9/13 from the floor. The Jayhawks will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday versus Missouri.

Missouri vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Missouri is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Kansas is 4-5 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for Missouri.

Missouri vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Both teams have won four straight, as they matchup in Lawrence on Saturday evening.

Give me Missouri here. The Tigers are scrappy team, who rarely get blown out. They can shoot the ball from the perimeter, averaging nearly 10 3’s per game through nine games. Missouri does enough to hang around in Lawrence.

Missouri vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Missouri +13