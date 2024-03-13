Close Menu
    Missouri vs. Georgia SEC Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

    Missouri vs. Georgia

    The SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday and the Missouri vs. Georgia matchup will air on the SEC Network at 9:30 p.m. ET. Will the Bulldogs cover as a 2.5-point favorite? Or is there a smarter play tonight in Nashville?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    699 Missouri Tigers (+2.5) vs. 700 Georgia Bulldogs (-2.5); o/u 147.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

    TV: SEC Network

    Missouri vs. Georgia: Public Bettors Leaning towards Gaels

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Bates Logs 15 Points vs. Florida

    Tamar Bates chipped in 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday’s 83-74 loss to Florida.  The junior had an efficient outing scoring 15 points while shooting 58 percent from the field during Wednesday’s loss to Florida. Bates is averaging 13.6 points per game this season and will continue to be one of Missouri’s primary scorers as conference pay wraps up.

    Abdur-Rahim Uncertain for SEC Tournament

    Jabri Abdur-Rahim (foot) did not play during Georgia’s game Saturday at Auburn. Considered day-to-day before the Auburn game, Abdur-Rahim ended up logging his second consecutive absence instead. Now, Abdur-Rahim runs the risk of not playing again during Georgia’s 2023-24 season unless he participates in the 2024 SEC Tournament.

    Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games

    Tigers are 9-23 ATS in their last 32 games overall

    Bulldogs are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 neutral site games as a favorite

    Tigers are 7-19 ATS in their last 26 games following a straight up loss

    Missouri vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over has cashed in five straight Mizzou games, is 10-4 in the Tigers’ last 14 neutral site games and is 5-0 in their last five games when they’re listed as the underdog. The over is also 16-6 in Missouri’s last 22 neutral site games when they’re an underdog, is 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Wednesday and is 10-2 in the Bulldogs’ last 12 neutral site games when they’re listed as a favorite.

    Missouri vs. Georgia College Hoops Prediction: OVER 147.5

