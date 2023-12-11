Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Betting Odds & Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face Mississippi Valley State from the McCarthey Athletic Center at 9:00 ET Monday night. The Zags are listed as 41.0-point favorites, and the total is at 140.5 points what is the smart play from Spokane? Keep reading for our Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306607 Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (+41.0) at 306608 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-41.0); o/u 140.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State dropped to 0-9 on the season after their 74-39 loss to the Liberty Flames on December 5th. Donovan Sanders scored 18 points on 8/17 from the floor in the loss.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Notes

Gonzaga lost to the Washington Huskies on Saturday night by a score of 78-73. A poor second half cost the Zags, scoring only 25 points after the break. Graham Ike was the leading scorer in the loss recording 18 points in only 24 minutes of action. Gonzaga will look to bounce back at home on Monday night.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga CBB Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Gonzaga is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Delta Devils.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

Mississippi Valley State is seeking their first victory of the season, while the Zags are looking to bounce back from their latest loss to the Washington Huskies.

Lay the number with the Zags. This is going to get ugly. Mississippi Valley State ranks dead last in point differential in D-1 losing by an average margin of 33.3 points. It has been a brutal stretch of games to begin the season for the Delta Devils, but they have not been competitive at all. Furthermore, for Gonzaga, I don’t think they show much mercy after Saturday’s loss. Zags in a route.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga College Hoops Prediction: Gonzaga -41