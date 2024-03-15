Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Mississippi State vs. Tennessee SEC Betting Odds & Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

    With the point spread sitting at 9.5 and the total at 142.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday afternoon’s Mississippi State vs. Tennessee matchup? This SEC Conference Tournament clash will tip from Nashville at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    819 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+9.5) at 820 Tennessee Volunteers (-9.5); o/u 142.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

    TV: ESPN

    Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: Bettors Only Leaning with Vols

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hubbard Continues to Impress for Miss State

    Josh Hubbard contributed 24 points (9-23 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 75-69 loss to Texas A&M. The freshman has been a star all season and continued to show his talent on display after scoring 24 points and three assists during Wednesday’s loss to Texas A&M. Hubbard has been one of the more electric players to watch in the SEC and is averaging 16.2 points on the season.

    Knecht Named SEC Player of the Year

    Dalton Knecht was named SEC Player of the Year on Monday, according to the conference’s website. Perhaps no one has risen more than Knecht between the NCAA’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Though the senior excelled during his junior campaign, he did so with Northern Colorado, a relatively lower-ranked college. Transferring to a power conference was an enormous step up in competition, but Knecht made it work seamlessly with Tennessee. He averaged 25.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across the 2023-24 Volunteers’ 18 regular-season games against SEC teams. Knecht’s 25.5 PPG is the best by any Power Six player since Luka Garza averaged 26.2 during his 2019-20 campaign with Iowa.

    Mississippi State has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 5 of their last 7 games

    Tennessee have covered the 1H Spread in 22 of their last 34 games

    Tennessee has hit the 1H Moneyline in 16 of their last 19 games when listed as the home team

    Mississippi State has hit the Team Total Over in 5 of their last 7 games

    Mississippi State vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    Take Tennessee. The Vols have been a sound play at the betting window of late, covering in seven out of their last 10 games entering play today. It’s not as if they haven’t covered big numbers, either. Over that span, they cashed as a 13.5-point favorite, as well as an 8.5-, 20-, 10.5-, 6.5- and 6-point favorite, as well as a 4-point underdog at Alabama. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Vols are also 6-4 against the number, although they did lose outright to the Bulldogs back in January.

    Mississippi State vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: TENNESSEE -9.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com