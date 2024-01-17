Close Menu
    Mississippi State vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction

    Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

    The Mississippi State vs. Kentucky matchup will be the highlighted ESPN2 contest on Wednesday night, as the SEC foes square off at Rupp Arena. Will the Wildcats cash as 6.5-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    689 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+6.5) at 690 Kentucky Wildcats (-6.5); o/u 154.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

    Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

    Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Public Bettors Love Wildcats on Wednesday

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hubbard Leads Team in Scoring vs. Tennessee

    Josh Hubbard totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and two rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday’s 77-72 victory over Tennessee. The freshman led his team in scoring with 25 points and shot an impressive 50 percent from the three-point line during Wednesday’s win over Tennessee. Hubbard has now scored double-digits in all but two games this season for Mississippi State. Expect the guard to continue to thrive in this Bulldog offense.

    Bradshaw Quiet in OT loss to Texas A&M

    Aaron Bradshaw accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across six minutes during Saturday’s 97-92 OT loss to Texas A&M. Bradshaw couldn’t stay out of foul trouble in this one, and he was effectively held scoreless on a season-low minutes total, only attempting one shot in the contest.

    Ugonna Onyenso saw the biggest production boost in his stead, recording season highs in scoring and rebounding while also blocking five shots. Even five-star freshmen are prone to down games, as this appears to be an anomaly after Bradshaw averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in five starts leading up to this contest. These games are an inherent risk of deploying Bradshaw in fantasy lineups, as Kentucky’s frontcourt is incredibly deep with talent after getting over multiple injuries that plagued it to begin the season.

    Wildcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games

    Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog

    Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Bulldogs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

    Mississippi State vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 35-17 in the Wildcats’ last 52 games overall, is 8-1 in their last nine home games and is 23-7 in their last 30 games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Bulldogs’ last eight games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games as a favorite and is 7-3 in their last 10 games as an underdog.

    Mississippi State vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: OVER 154.5

