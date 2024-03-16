Mississippi State vs. Auburn CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Mississippi State and Auburn both remain in Nashville to face each other on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Auburn cover the 7.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Auburn prediction.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 21-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-16-1 ATS this season.

The Auburn Tigers are 25-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-12 ATS this season.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Matchup & Betting Odds

613 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+7.5) vs. 614 Auburn Tigers (-7.5); o/u 142.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs guard Andrew Taylor won’t play on Saturday due to a personal matter. He’s been out of the lineup since December 13th, and there’s currently no timetable for his return. Taylor is averaging 3.9 points per game in 10.9 minutes per contest this year.

Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews did a little bit of everything in his team’s 73-56 upset win over Tennessee on Friday. In that game, the 6’7” senior led the team in points scored (18), rebounds (8), and assists (3). He even added 2 steals for good measure. Cameron Matthews is third on the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game this season.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers reserve guard Lior Berman will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury he suffered earlier this month. Berman was averaging 1.7 points per game in 6.5 minutes per contest before getting hurt.

Auburn forward Johni Broome notched a double-double in his club’s 86-55 blowout win over South Carolina on Friday. In that game, the 6’10” junior from Plant City, Florida poured in 18 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists. Broome leads the Tigers in scoring with 16.3 points per game in 2024.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 8-0 ATS in neutral site games this season. That’s the best mark in the country this year.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Mississippi State is 10-8-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Auburn is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Mississippi State matches up well with Auburn. The Bulldogs split their two games with the Tigers this season. Mississippi State won the first meeting in Starkville 64-58 on January 27th, while Auburn won the rematch at Neville Arena 78-63 on March 2nd. I like Mississippi State’s chances to keep this game close due to how they’ve been playing in the SEC Tournament this week. The Bulldogs have notched double-digit wins over LSU and Tennessee, the latter contest likely securing Mississippi State a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Put simply, the Bulldogs are hot and playing well.

Auburn is only 4-6 ATS in conference tournament games since the start of the 2015 season. The Tigers are already firmly in the NCAA Tournament, and it’s possible that they could take this game lightly considering they just beat Mississippi State by 15 points earlier this month. I like Mississippi State to continue their stretch of good play in the SEC Tournament and keep this game close. I’m on the Bulldogs in Nashville on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn CBB Prediction: MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS +7.5