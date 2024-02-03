Mississippi State vs. Alabama NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Coleman Coliseum at 8:30 ET Saturday evening. The Tide are listed as 8.5-point favorites, and the total is at 156.5 points what is the best bet from Tuscaloosa? Keep reading for our Mississippi State vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

799 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+8.5) at 800 Alabama Crimson Tide (-8.5); o/u 156.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2023

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Notes

Mississippi State dripped to 14-7 after losing to rival Ole Miss on Tuesday night. Cameron Matthews posted a double-double in the loss, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs will remain on the road, as they now travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama rallied from 14 down at the half to come back and defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 85-76 on Wednesday night. Mark Sears scored 23 points in the victory to help lead the comeback. The Tide look for their sixth straight victory on Saturday.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Alabama is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Mississippi State looks to get back in the win column, while Alabama looks for their fourth straight win.

Take Alabama. The Tide are on a roll, after a slow first half the other night versus Georgia, they came out of the locker room and scored 58 points after the break. The offense is clicking, with a handful of guys who can knock down the three ball consistently. Mississippi State doesn’t have enough offensively to hang with the Tide, lay the number.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Alabama -8.5