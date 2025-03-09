Minnesota vs. Rutgers Prediction: Can Gophers Cover as Road Dog?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers head to New Jersey to take on Rutgers in Big Ten action on Sunday afternoon. The Golden Gophers are coming off of a loss and are 15-15 this season. The Scarlet Knights have lost two straight games and are currently 14-16 on the season. They are currently 5.5 point home favorites with this Minnesota vs. Rutgers matchup set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+5.5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-5.5) o/u 143.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: BTN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Knights

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Rutgers. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 74-67 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night. Brennan Rigsby came off the bench to lead the Gophers with 18 points. Lu’Cye Patterson followed him up with 15 points and Dawson Garcia added 14 points. Minnesota shot 41.3% from the field and was 8 for 15 from the free throw line.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Scarlet Knights have lost their last two games, however each of those were on the road against ranked opponents. The latest was a 100-71 loss to Purdue. Dylan Harper led the team with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field. Ace Bailey added 12 points. Rutgers shot 43% from the field and was 61.9% from the free throw line.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Minnesota is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Minnesota’s last 10 games

Rutgers is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 4-0 in Rutgers’ last 4 games

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Prediction:

Take the Golden Gophers to keep this one close on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota has had a tough season but a lot of those struggles have come on their own court. On the road, they are 5-4 SU this season, including winning and covering the spread in each of their last 4. In total the Gophers are 6-3 ATS on the road this season. Rutgers has just two wins over their last 7 games. They are 3-4 ATS over that time. The big difference between these two teams is on defense. Minnesota is a solid 82nd in the country allowing 69.5 points per game. The Scarlet Knights however, rank 304th in the country allowing 77.3 points per game. They’ve allowed less than 80 points just once over the last 8 games (Oregon, 75 points). I’ll roll with the road dog in this one.

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Prediction: Minnesota +5.5