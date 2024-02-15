Minnesota vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Mackey Arena at 8:30 ET on Thursday. Purdue is listed as 16.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 147.5 points what is the smart bet from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

777 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+16.5) at 778 Purdue Boilermakers (-16.5); o/u 147.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Minnesota vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Notes

Minnesota dropped to Iowa 90-85 last Sunday to fall to 15-8 on the year. Dawson Garcia scored 18 points on 7/8 from the floor in 23 minutes of action. Unfortunately for Garcia, he left the game in second half with a leg injury did not return. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest with Purdue.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue defeated Indiana 79-59 on February 10th to improve to 22-2 on the season. Zach Edey scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory. The Boilermakers will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday.

Minnesota vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Purdue is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Boilermakers.

Minnesota vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Minnesota looks to get back in the win column, while Purdue looks for their 9th consecutive victory on Thursday.

Take Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have been exceptional ATS this season, with a 20-3 record. Minnesota has the outside shooting to hang around in this game and I fully except them to stay inside the number once again on Thursday night.

Minnesota vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Minnesota +16.5