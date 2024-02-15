Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Minnesota vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Minnesota vs. Purdue

    The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Mackey Arena at 8:30 ET on Thursday. Purdue is listed as 16.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 147.5 points what is the smart bet from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Minnesota vs. Purdue prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    777 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+16.5) at 778 Purdue Boilermakers (-16.5); o/u 147.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

    Minnesota vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Notes

    Minnesota dropped to Iowa 90-85 last Sunday to fall to 15-8 on the year. Dawson Garcia scored 18 points on 7/8 from the floor in 23 minutes of action. Unfortunately for Garcia, he left the game in second half with a leg injury did not return. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest with Purdue.

    Purdue Boilermakers Notes

    Purdue defeated Indiana 79-59 on February 10th to improve to 22-2 on the season. Zach Edey scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory. The Boilermakers will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday.

    Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    Purdue is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Boilermakers.

    Minnesota vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

    Minnesota looks to get back in the win column, while Purdue looks for their 9th consecutive victory on Thursday.

    Take Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have been exceptional ATS this season, with a 20-3 record. Minnesota has the outside shooting to hang around in this game and I fully except them to stay inside the number once again on Thursday night.

    Minnesota vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Minnesota +16.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com