Minnesota vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction

The line in Thursday night’s Minnesota vs. Michigan State matchup opened at 12.5 but has been bet down a full point. Will the Spartans cover as a double-digit favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

745 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+11.5) at 746 Michigan State Spartans (-11.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2024

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Bettors Backing Road Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Minnesota when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Payne Game Time Decision vs. Michigan State

Pharrel Payne is considered a game-time decision with a back injury for Thursday’s game against Michigan State, Andy Greder of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports. Payne is in danger of missing his second game of the season since Nov. 10 as he recovers from a back injury. The sophomore center has appeared in 16 games (four starts) and has averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocks on 20.3 minutes.

Hall Efficient in Victory vs. Rutgers

Malik Hall chipped in 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday’s 73-55 victory over Rutgers. Hall knocked down 6-of-9 shots from the field, closing with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in a win over the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-8 senior has averaged 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals on 25.3 minutes per game this season. He has provided Michigan State with a steady dose of scoring. Hall will look to help the Spartans stay on track during Thursday’s matchup with Minnesota.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Spartans are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 home games

Golden Gophers are 19-6-1 ATS in their last 26 games overall

Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite

Golden Gophers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog

Minnesota vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

The over is 7-2 in the Spartans’ last nine games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 4-1 in their last five games as a home favorite. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Golden Gophers’ last five games as a favorite, is 7-3 in their last 10 road games when facing an opponent with a winning home record and is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS loss.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 142.5