Minnesota vs. Indiana College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota vs. Indiana matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET is one of two in the Big Ten on Friday night. Will the Hoosiers cover as 4.5-point home favorites or is there a better bet on the board tonight at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

867 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+4.5) at 868 Indiana Hoosiers (-4.5); o/u 145.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2024

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Minnesota vs. Indiana: Public Bettors Split on Friday’s Matchup

Hawkins Dominant in Win

Elijah Hawkins closed with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and six steals in 39 minutes during Sunday’s 65-62 victory over Maryland. Hawkins posted 10 points, nine assists and six steals in a stellar display against the Terrapins. The 5-foot-11 junior continues to prove to be a massive offseason addition for the Golden Gophers, averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals on 30.4 minutes per game. Hawkins and the Golden Gophers, winners of seven-straight games, will look to stay hot in a matchup with Indiana this Friday.

Ware Outstanding in Loss

Kel’el Ware amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 17 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday’s 66-57 loss to Rutgers. Ware logged a 13-point 17-rebound double-double, adding on three blocks as the Hoosiers were taken down by the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday. The 7-foot sophomore has notched six double-doubles on the season, averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks on 31.1 minutes per game. Ware will look to help the Hoosiers defend the paint against Dawson Garcia and Josh Ola-Joseph during Friday’s matchup with the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota vs. Indiana CBB Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games when playing Indiana

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Indiana

Indiana is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Indiana is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS loss and have covered in four out of their last five home games. They’re also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games on Friday and are 4-1 against the number in their last five games as a home favorite.

Minnesota vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: INDIANA HOOSIERS -4.5