    Michigan vs. St. John’s College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Michigan vs. St. John's

    What’s the best bet in Monday evening’s Michigan vs. St. John’s matchup? This Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    861 Michigan Wolverines (+2.5) at 862 St. John’s Red Storm (-2.5); o/u 155.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 13, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Michigan vs. St. John’s Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Michigan Wolverines Notes

    Tray Jackson finished Friday’s 92-62 victory over Youngstown State with six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes. Jackson converted just 2-of-8 looks from the field as the Wolverines dominated Youngstown State Friday night. The 6-foot-10 senior, who figures to slot in behind Terrance Williams and Will Tschetter for bench minutes in the Wolverine’s frontcourt, will look to get back on track during Monday’s showdown with St. John’s.

    St. John’s Red Storm Notes

    RJ Luis (hand) could be available for the Red Storm’s game against Holy Cross on Nov. 25, according to broadcaster Kevin Connelly. According to Connelly, Nov. 25 is a “realistic” date that Luis can play. The report was publicized after his clearance for basketball activities. However, Connelly’s update indiciates Luis likely sits out the 2023 Charleston Classic.

    Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of Michigan’s last 24 games on the road

    St. John’s is 17-6 SU in its last 23 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. John’s’s last 9 games at home

    Michigan vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

    Take Michigan. The Wolverines are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS win and have cashed in four straight road games (they’ll be listed as a neutral court road team today). Michigan is also 5-0 at the betting window in its last five games coming off a straight up win and is 4-0 against the number in its last four games when listed as the underdog.

    Michigan vs. St. John’s College Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES +2.5

