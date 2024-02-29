Michigan vs. Rutgers College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Scarlet Knights are laying 6.5 points as a home favorite versus the Wolverines on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Will they cover the spread or is there a better bet in tonight’s Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

791 Michigan Wolverines (+6.5) at 792 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-6.5); o/u 137.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: FS1

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Public Bettors Hammering Scarlet Knights

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Rutgers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williams Scores 11 in Defeat to Purdue

Terrence Williams totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Sunday’s 84-76 loss to Purdue. Williams chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Wolverines were taken down by the Boilermakers on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 senior continues to shine in his fourth season with the program, averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals across 27 starts. Williams has shot the ball well from range this season, converting on 39.3 percent of his looks from deep (4.3 attempts per game).

Hyatt Scores Team-High 13 Points in Defeat

Aundre Hyatt notched 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday’s 63-46 loss to Maryland. Hyatt led the way for the Scarlet Knights during Sunday’s loss to the Terrapins, closing with 13 points, three rebounds, one block and two steals in the contest. The 6-foot-6 senior has appeared in 27 games this season (23 starts), averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal on 26.3 minutes per game. Despite recently coming off the bench more frequently, Hyatt continues to make his presence known.

Michigan vs. Rutgers CBB Betting Trends

Scarlet Knights are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Scarlet Knights are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite

Wolverines are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 road games

Wolverines are 6-20 ATS in their last 26 games overall

Michigan vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Scarlet Knights’ last five home games, is 5-1 in their last games as home favorite and is 14-4 in their last 18 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Wolverines’ last seven road games, is 6-2 in their last eight games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Michigan vs. Rutgers College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 137.5