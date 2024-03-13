Michigan vs. Penn State Big Ten Tournament Odds & Predictions

With the Nittany Lions laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 150.5, what’s the best play in Wednesday night’s Big Ten Tournament matchup tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

687 Michigan Wolverines (+6.5) at 688 Penn State Nittany Lions (-6.5); o/u 150.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Peacock

Michigan vs. Penn State: Bettors Hammering Nittany Lions

McDaniel Scores 17 Points vs. Nebraska

Dug McDaniel chipped in 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday’s 85-70 loss to Nebraska. McDaniel cashed in on 5-of-7 looks from range, closing with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals during Sunday’s loss to the Cornhuskers. Teh 5-foot-11 sophomore has started in 25 games this season, averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 35.5 minutes per game. The hot-shooting guard (37.9 percent from deep on 5.8 attempts per game) will look to propel Michigan past the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Wahab Dominant in Rout of Maryland

Qudus Wahab totaled 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Sunday’s 85-69 win over Maryland. Wahab posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals, routing the Terrapins during Sunday’s matchup. The 6-foot-11 senior has reached a new gear down the stretch for the Nittany Lions, averaging 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across Penn State’s last five outings. Wahab and the Nittany Lions will face off against Michigan in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Michigan vs. Penn State CBB Betting Trends

Over is 20-7 in Nittany Lions last 27 overall

Under is 7-3-1 in Wolverines last 11 overall

Over is 7-1 in Nittany Lions last 8 games as a favorite

Over is 5-1 in Wolverines last 6 vs. a team with a losing straight up record

Michigan vs. Penn State CBB Prediction:

Take Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 34-14-5 against the number in their last 53 neutral site games and are 13-6-4 at the betting window in their last 23 neutral site games as a favorite. On the other side, the Wolverines are just 5-17 against the spread in their last 22 games following a loss, are 5-23 at the betting window in their last 28 games overall and are 1-5 against the number in their last six neutral site games.

Michigan vs. Penn State College Hoops Prediction: PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS -6.5