Michigan vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Buckeyes laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 143.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup at 4:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

843 Michigan Wolverines (+10.5) at 844 Ohio State Buckeyes (-10.5); o/u 143.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Public Bettors Leaning with Buckeyes

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Ohio State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Llewellyn Quiet in Return for Michigan

Jaelin Llewellyn (knee) scored 0 points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3PT) and grabbed one rebound in Thursday’s 82-52 loss to Rutgers. Llewellyn returned to the floor Thursday after a one-game absence due to knee soreness. He played 11 minutes off the bench and was quiet, going scoreless on four shots, grabbing one rebound and turning the ball over once in the blowout loss.

Battle Shows up Big in Return for OSU

Jamison Battle notched 32 points (9-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday’s 78-69 victory over Nebraska. Battle missed his first game of the season Sunday against Michigan State due to an ankle injury, but he was nothing less than heroic for the Buckeyes in his return, tallying his highest single-game scoring total since the 2021-22 season with Minnesota.

The fifth-year senior had been building momentum prior to the injury by scoring a combined 40 points in two games, including a 19-point effort in an upset win over Big Ten frontrunners Purdue on Feb. 18. Battle will need to keep this momentum to close out the season, as the Buckeyes have now won three of four — two of the Quad 1 variety — and are subtly creeping in to the bubble conversation.

Michigan vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Buckeyes last 5 home games

Under is 4-1 in Wolverines last 5 road games

Over is 9-3 in Buckeyes last 12 games following a straight up win

Under is 7-2 in Wolverines last 9 overall

Michigan vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

Take Ohio State. The Wolverines are just 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 road games, are 2-10 against the number in their last 12 games as an underdog and are 5-21 at the betting window in their last 26 games overall. On the other side, the Buckeyes are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 5-2 at the betting window in their last seven home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than .400 and are 5-2 against the number in their last seven home games versus a team with a losing road record.

Michigan vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES -10.5