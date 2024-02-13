Michigan vs. Illinois NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Michigan Wolverines from the State Farm Arena at 6:00 ET on Tuesday. The Illini are listed as 16.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 153.5 points, what is the best bet from Champaign? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Michigan Wolverines (+16.0) at 610 Illinois Fighting Illini (-16.0); o/u 153.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

State Farm Arena, Champaign, IL

Michigan vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines Notes

Michigan lost to Nebraska 79-59 last Saturday to fall to 8-16 on the season. Nimari Burnett lead the Wolverines with 18 points on 7/10 from the floor. It has been a difficult season for Michigan, and it won’t get any easier on Tuesday as they travel to face the #10 Fighting Illini.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois dropped to 17-6 after losing to Michigan State on February 10th. Terrance Shannon scored 28 points, however it wasn’t enough to knock off the Spartans. Illinois returns home for a favorable matchup with the Wolverines.

Michigan vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Michigan is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Illinois is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wolverines.

Michigan vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

Take Illinois. Michigan is a disaster, they can’t defend and offensively they have struggled on the road. Illinois can score points in a hurry, and I don’t think they show much mercy after Saturday’s lost to Michigan State. This is a route lay the number with the Illini.

Michigan vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Illinois -16