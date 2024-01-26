Michigan State vs. Wisconsin NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Michigan State Spartans from the Kohl Center at 8:30 ET on Friday night. The Badgers are listed as 3.0-point favorites, and the total is at 137.5 points what is the smart play from Madison? Keep reading for our Michigan State vs. Wisconsin prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

885 Michigan State Spartans (+3.0) at 886 Wisconsin Badgers (-3.0); o/u 137.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2024

Kohl Center, Madison WI

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Michigan State moved to 12-7 after defeating Maryland by 2 last Sunday afternoon. Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 15 points on 5/14 from the floor. Michigan State will look to win their fourth straight on Friday night.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Wisconsin held on this past Tuesday night to defeat Minnesota 61-59. The Badgers surrendered a 10-point halftime lead, however rallied late to secure the road victory. Tyler Wahl was excellent in the victory, scoring 16 points on just 6/7 from the field.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin CBB Betting Trends

Michigan State is 1-2-1 ATS in their last 4 road games.

Wisconsin is 6-4-1 ATS in their last 11 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 11 games for the Badgers.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

Michigan State looks to win their fourth straight, while Wisconsin is in search of their third straight win.

Take the Badgers. Michigan State is not good on the road, just 1-3 this season in true road contests, while Wisconsin is 10-1 at home this year. The Spartans one victory was last Sunday in Maryland; however, they were not overly impressive scoring just 17 points in the second half. They’re going to need a full 40-minute performance to take down a very good Wisconsin team and I just don’t see that happening tonight. Lay the number with the Badgers.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin College Hoops Prediction: Wisconsin -3