Michigan State vs. Purdue Big Ten Tournament Odds & Predictions

Is 7.5 too big a number to lay with the Boilermakers when they host the Spartans in Big Ten tournament play on Friday afternoon? Or will the higher seed roll in today’s Michigan State vs. Purdue matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

807 Michigan State Spartans (+7.5) vs. 808 Purdue Boilermakers (-7.5); o/u 143.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Purdue: Bettors Hammering Boilermakers at Window

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Booker Excluded from Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota

Xavier Booker was part of Michigan State’s starting lineup Thursday against Minnesota. Carson Cooper was Michigan State’s starting center Thursday. Besides missing a three-pointer and logging one foul, Booker did not do anything of note across seven minutes of his game started Sunday at Indiana.

Edey Earns Big Ten Player of the Year Again

Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday, according to the conference’s X account. Unsurprisingly, Edey is the Big Ten Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. Once again, he led the conference in points (24.2), rebounds (11.7) and field goal percentage (61.9) across 18 B10 regular-season games. While his rebounding and playing rate dipped, Edey’s scoring and efficiency improved, making it quite a no-brainer for the Naismith College Player of the Year to win his conference’s POTY award again.

Michigan State vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Michigan State has hit the Game Total Under in 20 of their last 35 games

Purdue has hit the Game Total Over in 15 of their last 20 games when listed as the home team

Michigan State has hit the 1H Game Total Over in 8 of their last 13 games when listed as the road team

Purdue has hit the Team Total Over in 14 of their last 20 games when listed as the home team

Michigan State vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Take Purdue. The Boilermakers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against Michigan State when they’re not playing on a Saturday. They’ve also covered in five straight games versus the Spartans when they are shooting less than 48% from the floor (Purdue is at 46.88%). In the last seven meetings between these two teams, the Boilermakers are 5-2 at the betting window and 4-1 ATS in their last five games versus MSU when they’re listed as the home team.

Michigan State vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: PURDUE -7.5