    Michigan State vs. North Carolina NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Michigan State vs. North Carolina

    The Michigan State vs. North Carolina matchup will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. Will the Tar Heels cover as a 3.5-point favorite? Or is there a smarter bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    789 Michigan State Spartans (+3.5) vs. 790 North Carolina Tar Heels (-3.5); o/u 140.5

    5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

    Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

    TV: CBS

    Michigan State vs. North Carolina: Bettors all over Tar Heels

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Izzo Highly Respects UNC Program

    “When you look at my record in the NCAA against them (North Carolina), it doesn’t feel very good at all,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “But the opportunity to change that and the opportunity to go against people — I still talk to Roy (William) quite a bit. I’ve always had great respect for their program and the way they’ve done it.

    Davis Scores 22 Points in First Round

    RJ Davis finished Thursday’s 90-62 win over Wagner with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Davis was impressive for the Tar Heels, though at this rate, these performances shouldn’t be surprising since the senior guard was named the ACC Player of the Year for a reason. Davis has now scored 20 or more points in three straight appearances, and he’ll aim to extend that streak when the Tar Heels take on Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Over is 4-1 in Tar Heels last 5 overall

    Over is 12-3 in Tar Heels last 15 neutral site games

    Under is 4-1 in Spartans last 5 overall

    Over is 6-2 in Spartans last 8 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

    Michigan State vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

    Take Michigan State. The Spartans are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog, are 4-0 against the number in their last four neutral site games and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

    Michigan State vs. North Carolina Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS +3.5

