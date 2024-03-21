Michigan State vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Nine-seed Michigan State and 8-seed Mississippi State both head to Charlotte to face each other on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 12:15 PM ET on CBS. Can Michigan State cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Michigan State vs. Mississippi State prediction.

The Michigan State Spartans are 19-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-14-1 ATS this season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 21-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-16-1 ATS this season.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Matchup & Betting Odds

729 Michigan State Spartans (-1.5) vs. 730 Mississippi State Bulldogs (+1.5); o/u 130.5

12:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan State Spartans Game Notes

Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury that required surgery. Fears was averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in 15.3 minutes per contest for Michigan State this season.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard nearly recorded a double-double in his team’s 67-62 neutral-site loss to Purdue on Friday. In that game, the 6’4” senior registered 8 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds. Hoggard is averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 5.2 assists per game this year.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Notes

Bulldogs guard Andrew Taylor will sit out Thursday’s game due to a personal issue. Taylor is averaging 3.9 points per game in 10.9 minutes per contest across 7 games of action in 2024.

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard had a good scoring outing in his team’s SEC Tournament loss to Auburn on Saturday. In that game, the freshman from Madison, Mississippi racked up 20 points, 2 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block. Hubbard leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 17.1 points per game.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State CBB Betting Trends

Michigan State is 2-6 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

The Spartans are 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Mississippi State is 9-0 ATS in neutral site games this season. That’s the best mark in the country this year.

Mississippi State is 8-5 ATS against non-conference opponents this season.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

I like Mississippi State in this game. The Bulldogs already have two neutral-site wins over Big Ten teams this season. Mississippi State knocked off Northwestern 66-57 on November 19th in Uncasville, Connecticut, and they toppled Rutgers 70-60 on December 23rd in Newark, New Jersey. It’s worth noting that Michigan State went 2-1 against Northwestern and Rutgers this season.

The outcome of this game could come down to rebounding. Michigan State only has 2 players who average at least 5 rebounds per game. As a club, the Spartans rank 147th in the nation in rebound rate. Conversely, Mississippi State has 4 players who average at least 5 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are 22nd nationally in rebound rate as a team. I know that the public is backing the Spartans, but I’m not. I like Mississippi State in this contest.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction: MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS +1.5