Michigan State vs. Michigan College Hoops Odds & Prediction

Will the Spartans cover as a 5.5-point road favorite against the Wolverines in Saturday night’s Michigan State vs. Michigan matchup? Or is there a better play for tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off in the Big Ten?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

775 Michigan State Spartans (-5.5) at 776 Michigan Wolverines (+5.5); o/u 143.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Public Bettors Laying the Points with Sparty

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Akins Scores 20 vs. Penn State

Jaden Akins finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 80-72 victory over Penn State. Akins closed with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Spartans took down Penn State on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 junior has started in all 24 games this season, averaging 11 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal on 27.7 minutes per game. Akins and the Spartans will face off with the Wolverines in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday, hopeful to continue building out their NCAA Tournament resume.

Williams Efficient in Defeat vs. Illinois

Terrance Williams accumulated 17 points (5-8 FG, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday’s 97-68 loss to Illinois. Williams knocked down 5-of-8 looks from the field, closing with 17 points, six rebounds, one block and two steals during Tuesday’s loss against the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot-7 senior has started in all 24 games this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 33.4 minutes per game. Williams has also added on a lethal shot from range to his arsenal this season, converting on 38.9 percent of his attempts from deep (4.7 attempts per game).

Michigan State vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-1 in Spartans last 6 games as a road favorite

Under is 4-1 in Wolverines last 5 overall

Over is 16-7 in Wolverines last 23 home games

Over is 9-4 in Spartans last 13 games as a favorite

Michigan State vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Take Michigan State. The Wolverines are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 home games, are 4-18 against the number in their last 22 games overall and are 1-7 at the betting window in their last eight games as an underdog. On the other side, the Spartans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 15-6 against the number in their last 21 games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400 and have covered in four out of their last five games when favored.

Michigan State vs. Michigan College Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS -5.5