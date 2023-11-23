Michigan State vs. Arizona NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will face the Arizona Wildcats from Acrisure Arena at 4:00 ET Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 147 points what is the best bet from Cali? Keep reading for our Michigan State vs. Arizona prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

789 Michigan State Spartans (+5.5) at 790 Arizona Wildcats (-5.5); o/u 147

4:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA

Michigan State vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan State Notes

Michigan State moved to 3-1 on the season after defeating Alcorn State by a score of 81-49. Tre Holloman scored 17 points and was 5/5 from behind the line the victory. Tyson Walker (Illness) and Malik Hall (Ankle) are both expected to play in Thursday’s contest.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Arizona remained perfect after their 101-56 win against Texas Arlington on Sunday night. Oumar Ballo recorded 15 points on 7/8 from the field in the contest. Seven different Wildcats recorded double figures in scoring.

Michigan State vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in its first five games.

Michigan State is 2-3 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for Arizona.

Michigan State vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

A highly anticipated matchup, between a pair of national championship contenders is in store on Thanksgiving afternoon. Michigan State has won two straight after dropping two early games, while Arizona has a cruised to a 5-0 start.

Give me the over here. Arizona is going to push the pace and look to get a lot of shot attempts up. The Wildcats have been scoring at a crazy rate averaging 99.6 ppg (2nd in the country). Michigan State does not play nearly as quick as the Wildcats, but I think they get caught up in Arizona’s style of play, especially if they fall behind early, they will be looking to play catch up. Both teams have play makers all over their roster. Back the Over.

Michigan State vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Over 147