Miami vs. North Carolina College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 10 North Carolina will host Miami at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the Tar Heels laying double digits and the total listed at 154.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s Miami vs. North Carolina matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

885 Miami Hurricanes (+14.5) at 886 North Carolina Tar Heels (-14.5); o/u 154.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN

Joseph Scores Double Digits Again

Bensley Joseph accumulated 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 80-76 loss to Georgia Tech. Joseph didn’t have his best shooting performance Saturday, but he still posted a well-rounded stat line while posting double-digit points for the third consecutive game. Joseph is averaging 11.4 points per game since the beginning of February.

Bacot Extends Double-Double Streak

Armando Bacot contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Saturday’s 54-44 win over Virginia. Bacot didn’t have too many touches, and this 10-point outing will go down as one of his worst scoring performances of the season, but at least he found a way to keep his double-digit streak alive. He has now achieved that goal in six consecutive appearances, a span where he’s averaging 18.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Miami vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Over is 9-3 in Tar Heels last 12 home games

Over is 5-2 in Tar Heels last 7 home games vs. a team with a road winning % of less than .400

Under is 6-1 in Hurricanes last 7 road games

Under is 4-0 in Hurricanes last 4 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Miami vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven home games, are 11-5-1 against the number in their last 17 games overall and are 10-3-1 at the betting window in their last 14 games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread in their last four games overall, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games following a loss and are winless at the betting window in their last four road games versus a team with a winning home record.

Miami vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS -13.5