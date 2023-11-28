Miami vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Miami Hurricanes from Rupp Arena at 7:30 ET Tuesday evening. The Wildcats are listed as 6.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 164 points what is the smart bet from Lexington? Keep reading for our Miami vs. Kentucky prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

619 Miami Hurricanes (+6.0) at 620 Kentucky Wildcats (-6.0); o/u 164

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Miami vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Hurricanes Notes

Miami improved to 5-0 after their 91-83 win against Kansas State in Nassau over a week ago. Nigel Pack led the Canes in scoring with 28 points on 9/16 from the field. The #10 Canes will look to remained undefeated as they travel to Rupp Arena for a showdown with Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky moved to 5-1 after their impressive 118-82 win versus the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday night. The Wildcats scored 69 points in the 1st half of Friday’s contest. D.J. Wagner led all scorers in the game with 28 points on an efficient 10/14 from the field. Kentucky will look to continue their momentum versus the undefeated Miami Hurricanes.

Miami vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its first 5 games.

Kentucky is 3-3 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 games for Miami.

Miami vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Miami remained undefeated after their win in Nassau, while Kentucky has won three straight after dropping an early contest to Kansas.

I know this is a high total, but it doesn’t feel high enough for these two clubs. Kentucky is averaging 94 ppg, while Miami is averaging 89 ppg. Both teams like to push the pace and shoot the three ball, which they do effectively. Kentucky ranks 2nd in the country in total 3’s made with over 12 per game, while Miami sits at 15th with nearly 11 per game. Back the over this game is going to be a shootout from Rupp.

Miami vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: Over 164