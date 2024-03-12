Close Menu
    NCAAB Articles

    Miami vs. Boston College ACC Tournament Final Predictions

    Miami vs. Boston College

    The Hurricanes are laying 2.5 points to the Eagles in the ACC Tournament at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Will the ‘Canes cover or is there a better bet in tonight’s Miami vs. Boston College matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    615 Miami Hurricanes (-2.5) at 616 Boston College Eagles (+2.5); o/u 147.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

    TV: ACC Network

    Omier Ends Regular Season Strong

    Norchad Omier scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday’s 83-75 loss to Florida State. Omier finished the regular season with back-to-back double-doubles, and the forward was one of Miami’s most productive players all campaign long, with a solid argument to say he was their best player. He averaged 17.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he’ll aim to lead the Hurricanes in the ACC Tournament in their debut against Boston College on Tuesday.

    Harris Goes for 18 Points in Win

    Claudell Harris registered 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday’s 67-61 win over Louisville. Harris started in eight of the Eagles’ last nine games of the regular season, so there’s a strong chance he’ll be part of the first unit in the ACC Tournament opener against Miami on Tuesday. He’s scored in double digits five times in that stretch, but while he has the chance to produce offensively on any given game, his inconsistencies certainly limit his upside.

    Over is 6-2 in Eagles last 8 overall

    Under is 7-2 in Hurricanes last 9 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

    Over is 4-1 in Eagles last 5 games as an underdog

    Under is 10-4 in Hurricanes last 14 overall

    Miami vs. Boston College CBB Prediction:

    Take Miami. The Hurricanes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight neutral site games, are 10-4 against the number in their last 14 neutral site games as an underdog and are 17-8 at the betting window in their last 25 games as a favorite of between 0.5 and 6.5 points. On the other side, the Eagles are 1-8-1 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog and are 1-5-1 at the betting window in their last seven games as an underdog o between 0.5 and 6.5 points.

    Miami vs. Boston College Hoops Prediction: BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES +2.5

